Man dies after Sandusky traffic accident; medical episode suspected as cause

A man is dead after a car accident in Sandusky on Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver may have experienced a medical episode which caused him to lose control of his pickup truck.

53-year-old Todd Reber of Milan was driving in the parking lot at Kyklos Bearing International LLC in Sandusky when he lost control of his truck.

His truck then struck three parked vehicles, continued across the parking lot, struck two concrete barriers, jumped the curb onto Perkins Ave., crossed Perkins Ave. into the parking lot of Walt’s Auto and struck a steel pipe filled with concrete.

Police say Mr. Reber was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Fireland’s Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

