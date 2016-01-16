OSHP, Sandusky: Medical condition possible cause of fatal crash

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the possibility of a man's medical condition as the cause of a crash that occurred Saturday morning.

According to the OSHP, around 9 a.m., Todd J. Reber, 53, of Milan, OH left Kyklos Bearing International, LLC on Hayes Street in Sandusky and got into his pick-up truck.

Reber started driving through the parking lot onto Perkins Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle from what is speculated to have been a medical episode.

The truck hit three parked vehicles - wrecking one - and continued across the lot before hitting two concrete barriers. From there, the truck dropped over a foot onto Perkins Avenue, crossed the street and ran into a steel pipe filled with concrete in front of Walt's Auto.

Police say Reber was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Fireland's Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Neither alcohol or drugs are thought to be the cause.

