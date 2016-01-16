Project PJ collects new and gently used items for kids in Toledo

Now through Feb. 24, Project PJ is collecting new and gently used items for children in the Toledo area. These items include: PJs, slippers, blankets, books, hygiene products (new only), pillow cases and stuffed animals.

This is the project's fifth year and one Cheri Dennis, Director of Marketing for Seagate Food Bank, says is very exciting.

Dennis says Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson has taken initiative to help and boxes for donations can now be found at TFD and TPD locations.

"There's nothing like the feeling of helping those in need - especially in our community," said Dennis. "Their reaction is always big, huge smiles. We also include stuffed animals, so usually they're going in the bag for the stuffed animals (first), and the books, secondly. But, it's always such a great feeling to see these things going back out to the community and to see the response that we have from the community in helping us collect these items."

Find out how you can become a volunteer.

Project PJ is a program developed through the Seagate Food Bank to help those in need after the "giving season" is over.

"We always say hunger has no season, and neither does need," said Dennis. "We just ask for you to think of others when you go shopping or just look in your closet, look for things that aren't being used, donate these things to Toledo Seagate Food Bank. We will find a home for them," she said.

In addition to TFD and TPD stations, other drop-off locations include: Concept Rehab, Vin Devers Auto, D&R Automotive, Campbell Soup, Owens Community College and UT School of Nursing and Seagate Food Bank - 526 High Street, Toledo.

To add your business to this list, contact the Seagate Food Bank at 419-244-6996.