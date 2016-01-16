Man dies in single-car crash in Lenawee County

The Michigan State Police reported a single-fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning in Palmyra Township, Lenawee County.

Around 5:50 a.m., troopers responded from the Adrian Detachment of the Monroe Post to the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of a truck had been traveling NB on Palmyra when he veered off the roadway and struck a tree about a half mile south of Deerfield Road.

The driver was identified as James L. Young, 27, of Adrian, MI and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young's family told police that he was driving his usual route home from work when the crash happened.

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected.

