Findlay man in custody after standoff

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A Findlay man is in the hospital after holding four people hostage.  Three of them were children.

It happened Friday night at a home on South West Street in Findlay.

Officers reported they responded to a call of a dispute at the residence.

When they approached the home, 39-year-old Scott Alesch threatened to shoot the woman and three children inside.

After more than an hour, Crisis Management took Alesch into custody.

Alesch faces domestic violence charges and charges for endangering children.

The woman suffered minor injuries, but the children were not harmed.

