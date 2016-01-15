Boothe leads Toledo to 78-64 win over Akron

Nathan Boothe scored 25 points and Toledo shot 59 percent in the second half Friday night to turn back Akron 78-64.

Stuckey Mosley hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Jonathan Williams added 15 for the Rockets (11-6, 2-2 Mid-American), who led by 21 with 4:32 to play.

Isaiah Johnson had 16 points and Antino Jackson 15 for the Zips (13-4, 2-2), who shot 32 percent (9 of 28) in the first half to fall behind 39-28.

Boothe hit a 3-pointer in that put the Rockets up nine late in the first half and Jaelan Sanford had a dunk with 11 seconds left for the 11-point advantage at the break.

Akron got within six on a 3-pointer by Josh Williams with 10:42 to play but Boothe quickly answered with a 3-point play to start an 8-0 run and the Rockets pulled way.

