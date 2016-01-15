Police continue to search for missing north Toledo mom

Tina Williamson is one of 165 missing person cases recorded by the Toledo Police Department.

She disappeared in April, and unfortunately, police are not any closer to finding her today. Which is why they're asking for the public's help.



"It's been hell," said Jaime Townes, Tina's mother. "I go through it every day, I cry every day, all the time."



For Townes, every day is like April 10 - the day her daughter disappeared.



"We seen her every day, she would never not call, or never not come over," said Townes. "I mean this is just crazy, she's my only daughter. She's got three kids, you know, a man, and they all want her back."



The family says Tina stepped out of her home, saying she would be right back. But she hasn't been seen or heard from since.



"This particular case with Ms. Williamson is a little bit suspicious. This is unlike her to leave," said Lt. Joe Heffernan, Toledo Police Department. "She has children she's very close to, she's got a close-knit family, a set of friends, so this kinda worries us when somebody just d rops off the grid like that."



Heffernan calls it a mystery - one he says he hopes people can help solve.



"Pretty much exhausted our leads at this point, so we'd like to bring this back out into the public eye, see if anybody knows maybe where she is, or any of the circumstances around her disappearance," said Heffernan.



"Just watch for her, you know. If you see anything or hear anything, maybe you don't think it's important, but it could be something real important," said Townes.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111. A reward is available.

