Commission meets to discuss Lucas Co. traffic fatalities

Fatal crashes are a problem that continue to plague the nation.

In Lucas County a team is meeting, hoping to reduce the problem.

The Lucas County Traffic Safety Program consists of members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Toledo Police Department, ODOT and other law enforcement agencies.

The group sat down for a round table discussion to review all the fatal crashes in Lucas County last year.



"We try to find out what the problems are. We know it’s belt use. We know its impairment and we focus on those issues,” said Gwen Nuendorfer with the Lucas County Traffic Safety Program.



34 people died in fatal crashes in Lucas County in 2015. That number was down from 41 deaths in 2014.



"People die because they are not wearing a seatbelt. 64 percent of our fatals last year were people were not belted and they had seatbelts available,” said Gwen Nuendorfer.



In Toledo, fatal accidents were down by 38 percent from 2014.



"We're running about 40 percent of our fatalities because of excessive speed. That's a pretty simple thing. Think about your driving and slow down," said Lt. Jeff Sulewski.



Alcohol and drug use are also dominant factors in theses crashes, causing 35 percent of the accidents.

The commission will be meeting together again in 3 months to continue their discussion but their message until then is ‘don't drink and drive and click it or ticket’.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.