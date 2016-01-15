'Keep Toledo Walkable' urges residents to clear sidewalk snow

A program called Keep Toledo Walkable is urging residents to shovel snow from their sidewalks after major storms.



The goal is to keep the sidewalks clear, allowing kids to safely walk to school.



"We're in this together, and we need people to come together," said Cindy Geronimo of the Toledo Department of Neighborhoods. "We've always been a compassionate community that works together to solve problems."



And Toledoans can also help by becoming Snow Angels.The group clears sidewalks for the disabled and elderly.



Volunteer groups from church or youth groups are asked to step up to the plate and adopt a neighborhood. The hope is to keep kids from wandering into a busy street on their way to school.



"We really want to work hard to prevent any injuries from happening," said Geronimo.



Anyone who wants to volunteer after the next snowstorm hits should call Live Well Toledo at 419-725-7845.



