BG high school students recognized at annual MLK celebration

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Bowling Green celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy on Friday – the day he would have turned 86 years old.

The city’s Human Relations Commission holds the celebration every year. The event is also a chance to highlight people who stand out in the community and promote respect for diversity.

This year, a group of high school students was recognized for its work with the gay-straight alliance.

The event organizer also says it’s important to continue to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

“I think we can fall into a routine and think that the work is done,” said Mary Jane Saunders, Bowling Green Human Relations Commission. “I think that anyone who pays attention knows that we have a long way to go until we get to his dream of a loving community.”

The commission is looking forward to continuing to promote diversity with several events throughout the year. 

