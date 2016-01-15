Anticipation building for Hensville opening day festivities

Be sure to mark April 7th on your calendar.

That's the date of this year's Toledo Mud Hens opening day and it's promising to be bigger than ever.

It's the day the new Hensville entertainment district opens.

New seating on two rooftops will give fans outstanding views of the ballpark. The entertainment district will also have indoor viewing areas.

Opening day packages include an all-you-can-eat buffet, deluxe bar and a commemorative beer mug. The packages cost $115.

Speaking of beer, there will be a $45 pre-game beer bash and yet another all-you-can-eat buffet on the Home Run Terrace.

Fans can now purchase tickets for both events.

"There's going to be a lot more options and more things they can experience when they come downtown" said

Mike Keedy of the Mud Hens.

And there's more.

Fifteen bands will be playing in and around Hensville and at Hensville Park on four stages from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

"Instead of just coming to a Mud Hens game there's going to be a community feel around this place," said Mr. Keedy.

And let's not forget there's a ballgame that day.

Single game tickets will also be available soon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.