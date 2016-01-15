Michigan governor asks for help from Feds to clean up Flint water

On Friday, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder called on the President, to issue an emergency and a major disaster declaration.

He said the needs of the people in Flint "far exceed the state's capability.”

Flint officials switched their water supply from the Great Lakes to the Flint River in 2014, causing the tap water to become contaminated with lead.

Corrosive water was leaking lead from old pipes.

On Friday, Governor Rick Snyder says the state has applied for a federal disaster declaration and financial help.

Those emergency measures could cost up to $41.

That includes $10 million for a three-month supply of clean drinking water.

And millions more for filters, filter cartridges and water testing kits.

Also tonight, the group Common Cause, which says it holds those in power accountable, called on Governor Snyder to use his state of the state address next Tuesday to announce he will release all Flint water documents.

The executive branch in Michigan is not required to meet Freedom of Information Act requests.

Common Cause's executive director said:

"The public deserves to know why Flint's families and children were poisoned with lead. It's long past time the Freedom of Information Act was applied to the Governor. Doing so will help prevent future scandals by holding public officials accountable who act in secret."

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Governor's request for a disaster declaration will be quickly considered.

But there has been no decision yet.

