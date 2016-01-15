Perrysburg schools on track with K-3 literacy grading

The State of Ohio wants to ensure that all of our students are reading by the third grade, and has recently released report cards for each school district on the Department of Education website. One of the key areas is K-3 literacy.



In 2012, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed into law the Third Grade Reading Guarantee, which aims to ensure that all students are reading at grade level by the end of 3rd grade. An assessment determines if students are on track for reading standards, and gives credit for students who improve greatly from year to year. It also identifies students who perhaps have not achieved proficiency by the end of third grade.



Perrysburg Schools' K-3 literacy grade is listed as NR, or not reported, meaning the district has not been graded because less than five percent of Kindergarten students are off track.



Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said the literacy measure is part of an early snapshot of the total report card.





"We ended up not being graded in this category. This is a category that asks districts to test students in those early grades, then to monitor and re-test to see how well they've improved. While we're happy (with our rating), we also want to find out where are the gaps where maybe we're not helping all of the students, and that's very important to us," he said. "(The ratings) are great benchmarks for us to take a look at and see where we stand. But we also understand that it doesn't capture the whole importance of having a really well-rounded education that kids get here in Perrysburg. The report card is just one element, one sliver of what we do. We want to remind the community that there's so much more that goes into an education."



The Third Grade Reading Guarantee law requires the assessment to be done at all public, community and charter schools by Sept. 30 of each year.



Read the Report Cards for Ohio schools here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.