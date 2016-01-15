Ohio teacher says state's education rating makes the job 'impossible'

An Ohio teacher's address to the state Department of Education has received national attention, and also has some educators in the Toledo-area echoing the same sentiment.



The Toledo Federation of Teachers union posted an article, published by the Washington Post, on Facebook written by another Ohio teacher, discussing how the state's education rating system can make it difficult to perform a job that so many love: changing students' lives.



WTOL talked to the Perrysburg Schools district to find out why many teachers seem to be frustrated with the legislation portion of their career.



"I think they (teachers) sense the burden," said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler. "It's an art; it's a craft. It's really a calling."



Superintendent Tom Hosler says the issue of state testing, and how much time and resources are spent on it, has much room for improvement.





"When you're prepared for the test, and you have special schedules to administer the test and then you wait almost an entire year before you get the results back, it leaves our staff asking, 'what's the importance of this?' We want testing in real time that you can get the results immediately so that it impacts education and learning in the classroom," he said. "I'm hoping in the future we're able to take those assessments that teachers are giving in the classroom, and at the end of the day they're able to get results and make adjustments to their lessons for that student. We're really hoping that becomes something the state and the fed government allows us to use as an accountability measure."



For example, in Perrysburg four years ago, the district had 50 teacher openings and 900 candidates. Last year, there were 45 openings and 600 applicants, a significant decrease. Hosler says that decline could trace back to the college level.



"The number of students choosing to major in education, that number is diminishing up to 50 percent," he said, also noting that feedback from current teachers may also play a role. "This is alarming to us. We want to attract people that are very bright, who are in the top of their field, and you just have fewer applicants wanting to go in."



Hosler reiterates that it's required to have a reporting system in place so that taxpayers can account for the money that goes into public education.



"It's a balancing act, because people want accountability. They're investing in taxes and they want to know what they're getting in return. So I think there has to be a certain level of accountability to report out to the community what you're getting from your dollar," said Hosler, acknowledging that there's a bigger issue there.



"I think we're setting ourselves up for another crisis in education when it comes to getting quality teachers," he said.



