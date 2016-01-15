City seeks citizen input on downtown revitalization

The city wants you to have a say in the future of downtown Toledo.

Right now a lot is happening, but more changes are on the way.

Buildings are being demolished, big companies are moving in and buildings are taking on new life.

On Tuesday, the 22nd Century Committee and the Downtown Toledo Improvement District will hold a public forum on the development of the city's master plan.



"Downtown continues to move forward. The most exciting piece we have coming is the opening of Hensville, April 7, which is opening day," said Executive Director of the Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Cindy Kerr.

Kerr says along with Hensville comes the reopening of the Grand Plaza Hotel as the Marriott Renaissance, Promedica moving downtown, and then the smaller restaurants and shops popping up too.

But more planning is needed to keep the growth going.



"Good downtowns don't happen by themselves. It takes coordination and it takes a lot of hard work behind the scene. And so that's what this urban plan is," said Kerr.



According to Kerr, though ideas are still being tossed around, there are no real plans already in mind.



"The best plan kind of starts out with a blank slate. At this point, there are no firm goals because you need to go through the community input portion first. You also need to pull the demographics for your area and merge the two of them," said Kerr.



To get the community involved, DTID has come up with a number of creative ways to share ideas. Like a display they have located in Edison building, where people share their input in a simple yet meaningful way.



"The ultimate goal is to have a strategy for the next 10 to 20 years, and that that strategy remains flexible, but is also a guidepost for us to follow," said Kerr.

The first public forum is next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the main branch of the Toledo Lucas County Library. If you can't attend that meeting, you can go to the storefront in the Edison building to share your ideas there.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.