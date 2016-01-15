Man arrested after leading Toledo, Sylvania Twp police on foot chase

Sylvania Township police arrested a man with an extensive court record after a foot chase Thursday.



It all began Thursday around 5 a.m. when a Sylvania Township police officer noticed Charles Simpson riding his bike through a neighborhood where there have been a lot of break ins. Police say Simpson is well-known to the department.



"It's suspicious, so the officer did the right thing - got out of the car to find out what he was doing. And then, the guy took off from there," said Sylvania Township Police Deputy Chief Ray Carroll.



When that officer started chasing him, a Toledo police crew happened to drive past and joined the chase.



"We're always looking out for each other. We have to," said Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan. "Sometimes, if you are a Sylvania Township officer, we may be your closest backup or vice versa."



Police say Simpson lead them to his house and crawled into basement window. Police had to force their way into the home through a front door.



"I usually go through the front door of the garage door, but some people choose to go through the basement window," joked Deputy Chief Carroll.



Simpson was arrested, but so far charges are still pending.

