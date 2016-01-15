Phone scammers want seniors' bank account information

Police are warning about a phone scam that is targeting seniors in the Toledo area.



Toledo Police are getting calls from people who have been targeted.



The victims are elderly women and the scammers have been contacting them on their land lines only.



Once on the phone the caller claims to be a police officer calling because the victim's bank account was compromised.



The perps begin with simple questions, asking for their address and date of birth. Once they have gained trust they ask for bank account numbers.



This is something Lt. Joe Heffernan says a police officer will never do.



"If we are going to need to get that information we will come out to your house and we will identify ourselves and go over whatever situation we were there for, but that will never happen over the phone," said Lt. Heffernan.



Police admit this type of a scam is a hard one to crack.



Right now they just want to get the word out, that someone you know or love could be targeted next. They urge you to let seniors in your life know about this scam.



And if you have been targeted, gave out any personal information or know who is doing this you are urged to call 911.

