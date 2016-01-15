Don't Waste Your Money: Great January deals and what not to buy

Everyone knows January is a great time for clearance sales. But there are some things to buy during the winter, and some things not to buy, where you will be better off waiting a few months.

What to Buy Now:

The website DealNews.com says this year's mild winter means stores are slashing prices on cool weather clothing even more than usual, because stores are overstocked with coats right now.

Deal News says January and February are also great months for electronics markdowns, with 2016's new 4K TVs and gadgets from the recent Consumer Electronics Show hitting shelves in March.

In addition, stores run big sales on older 1080p HDTV's in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

Fitness equipment is also going on sale now. Stores stocked up at Christmas and want it gone by spring when people turn to outdoor exercise.

What Not to Buy Now:

But Deal News says there are some things not to buy during the winter months.=

Surprisingly, they include grills and patio equipment, which you would think would be on sale during this dreary weather.

However, stores cleared out last year's grills and outdoor furniture back in the fall. They are now stocking up with full price merchandise. And you won't see much of a sale until Memorial Day.

Also, the site says don't buy suitcases now. This is peak selling season for travel gear, with everyone preparing for their late winter or spring trip. Suitcases go on sale in the summer, when families are thinking about back to school.

Finally, Deal News says the much advertised January White Sales are hit or miss. It says you may find bigger bedding sales during President's Day or other big holiday sales.

As always, don't waste your money!

