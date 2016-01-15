Coroner identifies 2 people found dead after Raisinville Twp murder-suicide

The Wayne County Medical Examiners Office in Detroit identified the two people found dead after a house fire in Monroe County Friday.

The bodies were discovered during a fire call Wednesday afternoon at the home on Heiss Road in Raisinville Township. A dog was also found dead.

Wayne County Spokesperson Lloyd Jackson says the victims are 56-year-old Gerard Lozon and 57-year-old Holly Lozon.

Jackson says while the autopsies are completed there is no cause of death yet. Toxicology tests are not finished.

On Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

The cause of the fire is still pending lab testing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.