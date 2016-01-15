Toledoans invited to 15th MLK Unity Day Celebration

Since 2001, Toledo's Martin Luther King Unity Day celebration has grown into a vital community event.



This year, organizers are expecting around 3000 people to attend the event at the University of Toledo's Savage Hall on Monday.



Multiple speakers will be on hand along with performances from local bands and choirs. Among the speakers will be Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and TPS Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant. The event will also feature keynote speaker Pastor Cori Bush, leader of the Ferguson Movement.

"It is right and fitting to take time to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. whose words and deeds continue to inspire us to seek higher levels of civilization," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson. "Let's work together to honor his legacy by becoming a beloved community where peace, justice and compassion define us as a city."



The event will also kick off a new StoryCorps program within the Toledo Project, focusing on first hand accounts of people's experiences with police and community relations.



"A lot of the information we collect is from the regular people who always attend meetings," said Linda Alvarado-Acer, Co-Chair of MLK Unity Day. "You know, we struggle to get into the neighborhoods or into those voices to come out. But we really want to hear from them to make change. And with this project, we're able to do that."



All are invited to attend the event, regardless of race, religion or socioeconomic status.



Organizers feel, especially in these contentious times, that it is utterly important to come together and remember the teachings and work of Martin Luther King.



"Especially now with the situation nationally that has happened, and all of the stir in the media that we've been able to see on violence, I think it is even more important now to understand our history and try to change that," said Alvarado-Acer.



The free Unity Day event takes place at 9 a.m. on Monday the 18th at UT Savage Hall, and will be followed by a free luncheon.

