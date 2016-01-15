ONLY ON 11: Kasich on the campaign trail in New Hampshire

Ohio Governor John Kasich traveled back to New Hampshire with just a little more than three weeks before the state votes in its primary elections.

In national polls, Kasich sits towards the bottom of the Republican candidates, but in New Hampshire he is polling third - behind Donald Trump and nearly tied with Marco Rubio.

With 28 visits and 125 stops, Kasich has spent more time there than all the candidates besides Chris Christie. And recently he was backed by two of New Hampshire’s former state senators.

“The big challenge in national polls because people in Toledo they look, and they go, ‘oh, our guy, he’s just not doing well,’” said Kasich. “I just don’t have a big-name ID. I’m not known nationally. So if we can do well here, then all the sudden most of that will be taken care of. We can do well here, and then we will be a story coming out of here.”

He arrived in the Granite State one day after the Republican debate in South Carolina and shared he was on three hours of sleep. But he still manages to squeeze in workouts between events.

“I exercise, I pray, we joke, we travel together. We just work all the time, but it’s good. We’re having fun,” said Kasich.

At a town hall meeting in Conway, a small town at the base of Mount Washington, Kasich greeted people in a line outside of the library, which was standing room only. He talked about a variety of topics from gun control to gay marriage and made sure he emphasized his experience.

But all of his campaigning means the governor is spending more time out of Ohio.

“I want everyone to know – while I’m here, I’m not forgetting about Ohio and what my responsibilities are,” said Kasich.

This week alone, he has made stops in California, Nevada and South Carolina before New Hampshire.

When he was asked if he would consider the role of vice president if he did not win the presidential nomination, Kasich replied that he already had the second best job in the country - being the governor of Ohio.

