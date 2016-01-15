Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reports record-breaking year in new businesses

The office of Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reported an increase in companies registering to open businesses in Ohio with fewer receiving rejected applications for the sixth consecutive year.

According to the statistics in the press release, the state has seen a 21.8 percent growth in new businesses between 2010 and 2015 - and a difference of 3,971 businesses between 2014 - 2015 alone.

"We're offering better customer service at a lower cost, which is just one of the many things that are helping to make Ohio a more attractive place to invest resources and hire workers," said Secretary Husted.

Ohio has also become the least expensive state in which to open and maintain a business in its region.

Husted also attributes the spike in accepted application to an easier online process.

"It's pretty simple, we've used technology to cut the red tape and more businesses have chosen to do business with us. If we have more businesses, we have more jobs. And, that's good for Ohio," he said.

