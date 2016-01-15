AJ Archery hosts event to celebrate 1-yr. anniversary

AJ Archery is coming upon its one-year anniversary at its Jefferson Avenue location in Toledo.

Owner and operator AJ Berning-Matell is hosting an open house event Sunday, Jan. 17 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. for people interested in taking up the sport.

"There is so much involved in archery that anyone can do. You can do it. You just have to have the right attitude, the ability to focus and follow direction," she said.

With over 11 years of teaching experience, Berning-Matell says that she has coached para-athletes and young children. Any ages are welcome as long as they practice the four rules: "Safety, Safety, Safety and Fun."

"I have had parents tell me that their kids are doing better in school because they're taking archery," she said.

Sunday's event will have treats, tours of the range and workshop, as well as a student exhibition.

A video will also showcase archery skills and instruction.

