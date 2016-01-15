Missing 20-year-old woman found safe in Wood County

The Wood County Sheriff's Office reported they are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman was said to be suicidal.

Sara was last see walking along Sugar Ridge Road near Webster.

According to the sheriff's office, she was wearing a teal hoodie, black sweats, and has short blonde hair.

The woman was found later that morning and reportedly unharmed.

