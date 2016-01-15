Fulton County:"Re-entry Connection" helps formerly incarcerated find employment

A second chance resource program is being relaunched under a new name in Fulton County to assist formerly incarcerated individuals with job placement.

"Re-entry Connection", formerly labeled "Beyond the Offence", provides one-on-one meetings to discuss obstacles former inmates face when they are released. These obstacles can include: lack of diplomas, mental health issues, substance abuse problems, financial hurdles and acquiring skills necessary for job-seeking.

Trained facilitators from Fulton County Job and Family Services meet with each individual in the program, assess the barriers they might face and decide on the next steps towards finding employment.

"After review of the program for the past year, we feel that we can be most effective in a one-on-one, confidential, personal setting," said program coordinator Linda Fisher. "I'm looking forward to building off the success we've already had with the program."

In their statistics, Fulton County Job and Family Services have reported 41 percent of individuals in the program have found employment and the remaining participants are still seeking.

For more information, contact Linda Fisher at 419-337-0010 ext. 1842 or email her at linda.fisher@jfs.ohio.gov.

