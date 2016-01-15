Toledo man in hospital after crashing into pole

The scene of the wreck

One man is in the hospital after a nasty crash Thursday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Heatherdowns Boulevard and Eastgate in south Toledo.

Police reported 22-year-old Alex Manning of Toledo lost control of his Cherokee and hit a pole.

Alcohol was reported as a possible factor in the wreck.

Manning was taken to UTMC.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.