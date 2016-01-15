Get-A-Job Friday hosted in downtown Toledo

OhioMeansJobs is hosting their monthly Get-A-Job Friday mini-job fair in its downtown Toledo location.

The event happens every third Friday of the month and provides a more intimate setting for job seekers in the community to find employment.

Participants are urged to dress to impress and have lots of resumes on hand.

A press release from WorkReady Lucas County also said to "be ready to meet your next employer."

The event goes from 10 a.m. - noon, Friday Jan. 15 at 1301 Monroe Street.

This month, 23 companies have signed up to participate with 8 community and education partners.

For more information, call 419-213-JOBS.

