Cat rescued from tree in Hancock County

A cat is back with it's owner after a lengthy stay in a tree in Hancock County.

The rescue effort started with a nine-year-old girl named Carley Powell of Rawson earlier this week.

"I was walking around the block and I heard meowing. I looked across the street, there was this black cat, but it wasn't meowing," said Carley.

The next day she would hear the meow again.

"I looked up in the tree. I'm like 'whoa there's a cat up there,'" said Carley.

She says when she first saw the cat she figured it would come down on it's own, but that was not the case.

"The next few days I started seeing it up there. I started to get really concerned because I didn't want it to fall. I thought it would freeze to death and I would not be happy about that," said Carley.

That was when she decided to tell her parents about the cat. They called an old friend, Chris A. Fisher, the owner of Fisher's Tree and Landscape to help get the cat down.

"He told me 'you wouldn't believe this, but I got a favor for you.' And he told me there was a cat stuck up in a tree and I was like 'oh my lord,'" said Fisher.

He agreed to help and climbed a massive tree himself to rescue Kitty. The cat was about 40 feet in the air.

"I just yelled 'Kitty, Kitty' and she came right to me. I picked her up and down we went," said Fisher.

With the help of Facebook Kitty was returned to it's owner, who lives just a few doors down from the Powell's.

"That was pretty cool. Makes you feel good. You know, do something good for a change," said Fisher.

When asked, "Are you happy that you played a role in all this?" Carley answered, "Yea I pretty much am."

