Great Scot grocery store to close in Fostoria

The Findlay-based company "Fresh Encounter" announced Great Scot grocery store in Fostoria will be closing its doors at the end of January.

Great Scot grocery store was on the north end of town and replaced an old Food Town when it opened in 2006.

According to The Findlay Courier, the store employs a total of 39 people.

Late last year, the grocery store closed its pharmacy and sold its drug records to another pharmacy in the area.

"The decision was not made easily and it is definitely not a reflection of the efforts of all of our associates and the people who worked behind the scenes," said Director of Marketing for Fresh Encounter Annette Hoeffel.

The employees have been informed of the closure, and made aware of current job openings elsewhere in the Fresh Encounter chains.

A liquidation sale will discount all store merchandise up to 50 percent until the final day - slated for Jan. 29.

