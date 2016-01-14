Fiat Chrysler confirms production of new car in Toledo: AEV showcases Wrangler pickup

An image of the Special Wrangler Pickup Truck made by AEV

Fiat Chrysler confirmed news that they would build a new car in Toledo at the North American International Auto Show.

An after-market conversion company called American Expedition Vehicles converted the Wrangler into what it calls the Brute Double Cab.

It keeps the Wrangler Rubicon's 5 passenger configuration, but AEV says it added a 5 foot bed, stretched the wheel base, upgraded the suspension and added other components to make it even better for off-roading.

AEV said they have a good relationship with Jeep and that Jeep gets a Wrangler sale for every one that they build.

The company has been building their Wrangler pickups since 2013 and says they have have sold a few hundred of them. The price tags start at $75K.

AEV is also hoping that Jeep will take some pointers from the Brute Cab.

"I would love to see a highly capable 4 door pickup with a bed for your gear, good off-road capability, great street manners ... I mean, I think they would hit a homerun if they kind of followed suit in what we're making right now," said Matt Feldermann of AEV.

Jeep officials at the Auto Show would not comment on the AEV Wrangler pickup. But, Larry Vellequette from Automotive News commented that the Wrangler built in Toledo would not resemble AEV's model.

