Car collides with police car on Secor and Monroe

TPD reported a crash involving a police car and another vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Secor and Monroe Thursday night.

Police say they were responding to a call and driving with lights and sirens when a car collided with the police car.

The car that ran into the police car did have a green light.

The person in the car was not hurt and very minor injuries were reported by the officers involved.

