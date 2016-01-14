Toledo-Lucas Co Health Department: Flu numbers down this season

Two things have been missing from our area this winter season: snow and an outbreak of flu.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department reported this time last year that 206 people had been hospitalized with the flu and five had died. This year, only eleven have been hospitalized and there have been no deaths.

A mild winter is one of the reason being thrown out there. Folks have been getting outside enjoying the weather instead of being cooped up inside.

But Eric Zgodzinski with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says there's another reason.

“I think what’s really important to note is that the flu vaccine we have this year is matching up. Unlike last year when it didn’t match up real well, it was kind of okay, but it didn't match up as well as this year," said Zgodzinski.

As far as the key to avoid the flu, the health department says;

Get vaccinated. It’s not too late.

Also, practice good hygiene.

Wash your hands.

And cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Keep in mind the flu season could stretch into the spring.

“We don’t know, we can’t predict. Hopefully that vaccine is going to keep us protected like it has so far and it stays light, but who knows what’s going to happen in the next couple of months," said Zgodzinski.

Flu cases are down throughout Ohio. If you need a shot, you can get one at the Health Department on Erie Street in Downtown Toledo.

