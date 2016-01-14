Toledo welcomes 39 new U.S. citizens Thursday

The city of Toledo welcomed 39 new U.S. citizens Thursday in a naturalization ceremony. All came from many different backgrounds and countries, but they each had an interesting story to tell.

Rana has been in the U.S. for almost six years, and one of the first things she did was alter her first name.

"I changed it from Zahra to Rana, because Americans pronounce it better," she said.

Originally from Iran, becoming a U.S. citizen was a big deal for Rana, who has a master's degree from a university of Tehran, is now a pre-pharmacy student at the University of Toledo. Her impression of the Glass City has changed dramatically since she first arrived.

"I am so happy to be here," she said. "Honestly, when we came to Toledo, at first it was a little depression for me, because I was working in Tehran, the capital city, and it was so crowded. But Toledo was more slow and calm. I love it now; I actually prefer to live in Toledo."

All of the people who became U.S. citizens were sworn in by Judge James Carr, who says it was an honor to do so.

"Naturalization is the one day that anybody's happy to come to court. I refer to it as America's adoption court. It's a very happy occasion, it's a celebratory occasion," he said. "It's my way of celebrating what this country is and can be."

Judge Carr also invited one of the key speakers, Peter Petersen, who was born in Germany and has been in the U.S. since the 1950's.

"I was very pleased to do it because I had a wonderful life here in America and I just encourage new citizens today to make the best for them," said Petersen.

Rana's four-year-old daughter was born a U.S. citizen, speaking both English and Farsi at home. Rana says it's a reminder of the hope that our country holds for so many.

"This is the most important thing: I'm always thinking about that now, that America is my daughter's home," she said.

While news of violence and strife in her home country of Iran and the Middle East pains her, Rana says she just tries not to think about it.

"Honestly, it really bothers me. It's not just about Iran, it's other Middle Eastern countries," she said. "We have to focus on our lives. Just doing everything good for our family and everybody. Everywhere you live, you have to help everybody. Just be nice with everybody."

Naturalization ceremonies happen in Toledo approximately every six weeks at different locations with a U.S. District Court Judge presiding.

