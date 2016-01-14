Week of Feast reaches out to feed Toledo firefighters

As Toledo fire station 25 renovates their kitchen, organizers are reaching out to the community to feed on duty firefighters one meal a day for a Week of Feast.

"We don't have a stove. We don't have a sink, so we have to order everything out," said Lt. Kevin Williamson. "It costs more because normally we pay $10 a day and it costs more to eat out than $10 a day."

Week of Feast organizers are asking the community to step up and show their appreciation by delivering home-cooked meals to the firefighters throughout the rest of January.

It was originally created to feed firefighters the week of the tragic deaths of fallen firefighters Jamie Dickman and Steve Machcinski. Today, the opportunity to show concern and support is available to volunteers who wish to help.

"They are all very humble, they don't ask for much. And, I think when the community can come together, it just means a lot for them. It just shows our appreciation for them and what they do," said Larry Cready, organizer of Week of Feast. "Someday we might rely on them more than we know, so it's nice to do a good thing for them when we can."

Sign-up to help out.

If you would like to provide a meal for station 25, click on the above link, choose "25" and sign up for one of the remaining days in January. Please have your meal at the firehouse by 5:30 p.m. on the day you have chosen.

"It shows people really care about us and the community. We really appreciate it and we are thankful," said Williamson.

Week of Feast will run Jan. 26 - 31.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.