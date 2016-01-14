Findlay administration reveals 2016 capital improvements

With the start of a new year comes a chance for cities in our area to refocus on what improvements need to be made.

Earlier this week, City of Findlay administration laid out their five-year capital improvement plan, and the top priority is street repaving.

With $8 million coming from the general fund and an additional $8 million in leveraged funds, Findlay has $16 million in capital improvements outside of water and sewer.

Of that, $2.5 million are earmarked for road repaving around town, including three major thoroughfares, Board Ave., Osborn St., and East Melrose. All are the top priority, along with 20 residential streets to be repaved this year.

Another improvement the city will look at is three busy intersections. Blanchard and Sandusky will be first, since the city has already done all preliminary planning, as well as near Cooper tire, Sandusky and Western has ideas of a possible roundabout relieving congestion.

"We look for ways to try to deal with those peak volume traffic, and you know, the roundabout concepts have been discussed in both of those locations," said Findlay Safety Service Director Paul Schmelzer.

And with a $1 million water tower painting project and the continuation of the sanitary sewer separation, residents in Findlay should feel confident the city is spending their tax dollars to improve the city around them.

"Reinvesting in our infrastructure is vital to keeping high quality jobs, creating a great place for people to live." said Schmelzer, "You know, people invest in their homes and they expect for the public to do their part and reinvest in their streets."

