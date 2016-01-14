Oak Harbor man sentenced to life in prison for murder of wife

A man charged in the 2013 murder of his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole.

On Thursday, an Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge sentenced Randall Ross to life in prison without chance of parole. The judge then added another 25 years.

In 2013, Ross shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself in the home of his wife's sister in Oak Harbor. Ross survived, but was badly scarred.

He was charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Ottawa County Prosecutor pushed for the death penalty, but is was ultimately dropped in this case.

On Monday, Ross went on trial for the murder of his wife and by mid afternoon an Ottawa County Jury found him guilty.

The judge then ordered immediate sentencing.

