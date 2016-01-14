Dundee Police: Suspect in Country Heritage Mobile Home Park arson confesses

The Dundee Police Department is investigating a fire at the offices of Country Heritage Mobile Home Park as an arson.

Upon further investigation police say it was determined that an accelerant was used in the fire, which occurred on Sunday, Jan. 9.

On Wednesday, the department received a tip through Crime Stoppers and brought in a suspect for questioning.

The 17-year-old, whose identity will be released upon formal charges, confessed to purchasing the lighter fluid used at the scene, breaking into the office complex through a window and setting fire to the building.

Dundee police are now working with the Monroe County Prosecutors Office as they continue their investigation.

Formal charges have not yet been released.

