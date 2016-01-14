Preliminary report released in Smoke Detector Trust Fund investigation

A preliminary report from the investigation into the use of the Toledo Fire Department's Smoke Detector Trust Fund has been released by the City of Toledo's Department of Law.

The report states that funding was allocated to extemporaneous expenses that applied to the TFRD that were not permitted by legislation at the time of expenditure.

The report also points out that monies collected were used for the initial purposes for which the fund was set up and that the "process of using the trust fund for multiple purposes was implemented prior to (the current) chief."

The Smoke Detector Fund was originally created to to provide smoke detectors and alarm systems to the community as well as fire prevention programs, residential fire sprinkler systems and public education materials. The focus was mainly on providing smoke detectors and alarm systems.

The Fund received its monies through the false alarm fees it collected from the community, which was stated as the majority of its revenue from the records still available. It also used funds from the sprinkler seminar registrations, the proceeds of at least one grant and accepted other private donations.

Around 2010, the report states that funding began to be allocated to travel expenses, continuing education expenses and those expenses required for departmental accreditation.

These resources were being used in place of the General Fund as resources in the Trust Fund grew larger than the sum in the General Fund. This was reported in conjunction with a coincidental shift of pressure from the City to find separate resources to pay for said expenditures.

The preliminary report states, "Nevertheless, from a legal standpoint, the expenditures from the Fund should have been restricted to uses allowable by effective legislation at the time of those expenditures."

In it's summary of findings, the report states:

Better purchasing controls should be in place

Some expenditures from the Fund stretch the possible limit

Alarm fines should more properly be placed in the General Fund as they are definitely not "trust" funds

Read the full report here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.