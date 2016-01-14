Detectives investigate Raisinville house fire as murder-suicide

On Wednesday, around 3 p.m. firefighters and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a fire in the 3000 block of Heiss Road in Raisinville Township.

That's when they found the human remains of two people and a dog. It is unclear at this time who those people are.

Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, although the official cause and manner of death are still pending an autopsy.

A local school teacher and her students were in their classroom when the crowd of lights and sirens showed up across the street.

"We heard a bunch of sirens go off, which is very odd for this area, out here in the country," said Kathryn Armstrong, a third and fourth grade teacher at Holy Ghost Lutheran School. "And so we stopped and we said a prayer for whatever was going on and then we looked, because it was just right outside our window."

Although Armstrong and her students may not know the people involved, they still care.

"Today my class asked, the 8 and 9 year olds, asked to pray for whatever was going on across the street," said Armstrong. "And we have the type of kids here that will just continue to keep asking for that, as long as there's a need, and even after. They, they really care about the community at this school."

The cause of the fire is pending lab testing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

