TPS receives 'F' in graduation rate and K-3 literacy from Ohio DOE

Toledo Public Schools received a pair of F's Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Education released the first half of their report card data for the 2014-2015 school year.

The latest statistics show TPS's graduation rate at 64 percent, receiving an "F" from the DOE.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant says academic changes are being made to turn that figure around. They're called clusters and have already been implemented for freshmen and sophomores with learning issues.

"So our first groups had it last year and this year our sophomores received it. But it's a cluster of teachers that provide ongoing support to those kids," said Durant.

TPS also received an "F" for K-3 literacy, but the district is appealing that grade because of what it calls 'technical difficulties.'

"We've developed a Head Start program, a pre-school program where we have not only birth through three but three through five, meaning kids are starting more on track by the time they're in kindergarten," said Durant.

School officials are optimistic about the graduation and K-3 plans put in place and internal data shows improvement.

"Because of the lag time it's going to be a couple of years before we see that growth reflected on that report card," said TPS Curriculum Director Jim Gault.

But there was some good news from the DOE. The Early College High School and Toledo Technology Academy received A's and B's for graduation rates.

More grades will be released next month in areas such as achievement and progress.

The State of Ohio transitioned from an older model of grading in 2013 which set new performance criteria and replaced labels, such as "excellent" and "continuous improvement" with an A - F scale.

