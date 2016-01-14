Urgent care clinic apologizes after refusing to treat injured firefighter

An urgent care clinic in Dundee, Michigan is apologizing after refusing service to an injured volunteer firefighter.

The firefighter was working to put out a fire at the Country Heritage Mobile Home Park on Jan. 9 when he fell through the floor.

He went to Dundee Urgent Care, the only urgent medical facility in the area, for treatment of his injuries, but was turned away.

Workers at the clinic said it was against policy to treat anyone without a valid ID, which the firefighter did not have on him at the time. The clinic continued to refuse service even after two other firemen confirmed his identity.

Now, the clinic is apologizing for refusing to treat him.

In a letter sent on Jan. 13, the clinic’s medical director Dr. Mohammed Arsiwala wrote:

“We regret that a member of our staff did not provide the firefighter with necessary communication and attention needed to receive care. It is and always has been our policy to treat job-related injuries, even without identification.”

In the apology letter, Arsiwala said the facility took immediate steps to address the incident and its policy for injury care.

“Moving forward, we are open and amenable to develop a mutual agreed upon process to quickly confirm the identity of firefighters who aren’t required to carry identification when seeking,” wrote Arsiwala.

The firefighter eventually went to a hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment.

Read the clinic's full apology letter here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.