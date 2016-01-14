Vehicle smashes through Kroger Marketplace in Holland

The Kroger Marketplace in Holland sustained heavy damage Thursday morning after a vehicle smashed through the front of the building.

Emergency crews were called to the store on Orchard Centre Drive off Airport Highway around 11 a.m.

Photos sent to WTOL show customers standing in shock after the crash.

One Kroger cashier was taken to a hospital after getting cut by falling glass.

Thankfully, no structural damage was made. The store manager confirmed the store, which opened less than a year ago, will continue to operate while repairs are made.

