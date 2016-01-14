$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Toledo

People started lining up right as the store opened to check if they were the $1 million winner.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Broadway Food Center in south Toledo. The owner will receive $1,000.

It may not have been the jackpot, but one lucky person in Toledo won $1 million Wednesday night.

The Toledo office of the Ohio Lottery Commission says the winner is William Braker of Toledo. He claimed the ticket around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors of the south Toledo resident are happy for him.

"I think that's awesome for them," said Christen Cornell. "They're really great people. They deserve it."

Brandun Yglesias said, "I think it's pretty amazing, you know. It's good to see somebody in our community win it."

According to the Ohio Lottery, three $1 million “Match-5” winning tickets were sold in Ohio:

Toledo: Broadway Food Center

Cleveland: Erieview Towers Newsstand

Centerville: A Speedway gas station

In Ohio, the retailers who sold the winning tickets will receive $1,000.

Winning numbers: 8-27-34-4-19-Powerball 10

A “Match-5” ticket means the winning ticket matched all five numbers, but missed the Powerball.

In Michigan, five tickets matched the first five numbers, according to the Michigan Lottery:

Grand Rapids: D&W

Horton: Horton Depot

Iron Mountain: Freedom Valu Center

Cadillac: Admiral gas station

Holly: Beacon and Bridge Market

At $1.6 billion, Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was the largest in history.

Tune into WTOL 11 at 5 for more on the winner.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.