Powerball Madness: Cash payout or annuity

More and more people continue to pour money into the Powerball jackpot. But if you won how would you take the money? Cash payout or annuity?

4, 8, 19, 27, 34, Powerball 10, those are the winning numbers for Wednesday's jackpot.

As of Wednesday the jackpot is $1.5 billion. WTOL spoke to Jeff Bucher of Citizen Advisory Group, who gave advice on which may be the better option.

"So if we take the lump sum, we're $900 million, minus the taxes is going to cut it about in half. So we're going to be in the high $400 millions of cash in hand," says Bucher.

On the other hand, he says if you take the annuity, the money comes over time.

"If we take that annuity payment, over 30 years, we're going to get all $1.5 billion during that time. Now we do still have to pay the taxes as we go," said Bucher.

According to Bucher, the annuity also allows you a little more wiggle room to take some chances.

"That allows for some mistakes in life because what we've found in the lottery is we take that lump sum, we make some mistakes, we give money to people, we make bad choices, and we end up broke two or three years later. So, if we take that annuity payment, maybe we can make some mistakes and next year we're going to get a little more," said Bucher.

So which one is the best selection?

Well despite how the annuity sounds, Bucher still says to go with the lump sum cash payout.

"I think it's always best to take lump sum if you have a sound plan to make sure it all lasts," said Bucher.

Whichever you decide, Bucher says have a plan before you claim your winnings.

"So you got to have the legal and financial side ready to go. Probably even prior to moving forward and claiming any prize," said Bucher.

If no one wins Wednesday's jackpot, the pot is said to go up to $2 billion dollars for Saturday's drawing.

