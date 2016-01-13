Freshmen at Tiffin University experiment with natural snow fences

A new experiment in Tiffin could help save lives and money in the form of a natural snow fence. The experiment was constructed by Tiffin University freshmen as part of a community project and modeled after the state of Minnesota's - who has been using it for years.

It is called a natural snow fence and it uses unharvested crops to catch snow that is blowing onto roads.

The fence blocks the snow from drifting onto roadways, making driving less hazardous and cutting down on the supplies used to treat the roadways in winter.

Chemistry professor John Schupp said, "The truck drivers and everything else that take 224 all the time, not having blowing snow, that's priceless."

Cole Chandler, a freshman on the project said, "It's pretty effective. I mean, we got six rows, roughly. It could be a little more, but it's unclear."

In order to create the fence, the team had to convince farmer Roger Fruth not to harvest 2.2 acres of his corn. This amounted to a loss of about $1,600 for which Fruth was compensated.

"It will help with the plowing and the visibility of people coming in," he said.

Minnesota reports saving millions of dollars annually. Schupp is hoping Ohio can do the same. He estimates Ohio could save around $15 to $20 million if the experiment gains momentum around the state.

The team's next step is to take their findings to the county with the hopes of expanding the project in 2017.

"We could save millions of dollars, "said freshman Ashley Canankamp. "And our tax money would actually be going towards something that's beneficial."

