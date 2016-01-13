Powerball Winnings: What $1.5 billion could get you in Toledo

With so many rushing out to get tickets for their chance at the $1.5 billion Powerball, WTOL 11 asked what the winnings could get you here in Toledo.

At Tony Packo's you could buy over 300 million hotdogs!

Or, if you fancy their sweet hot pickles, you could get 130 million…

More of a baseball fan? At Fifth Third Field you could get yourself 230 million foam fingers.

Or are you more of a drinker? If so, you can get yourself about 116 million koozies.

Do you love your zoo? You could renew your membership for the next 18 million years.

Or maybe you want to get yourself a wrangler. But rather than just one, how about 26,000.

And after a long day as a Toledo billionaire you might want to stop by El Camino for a margarita. You can get 169 million, but they say it only takes two.

However you spend it, there's no wrong way to spend $1.5 billion in Toledo.

