Record Powerball sales doesn't mean more money for Ohio schools

State lotteries were initially sold as a worthy gambling enterprise, because a portion of the winnings is supposed to go to local schools.

Everyone is talking about the $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. But even before the Powerball craze, more people have been playing the lottery. According to the Ohio Lotto, lottery sales increased by a nearly $150 million last year or 5.4 percent, the largest increase since the lotto's inception.

So that should mean more funding for local schools, right?

Marie Kilbane is a spokeswoman for the Ohio Lottery out of Cleveland. She says many people may or may not be aware that the lottery is actually part of the state government.

"We are a state agency,” Kilbane said. “Our purview is to raise as much money as we can in profits to help support education.”

Kilbane gave an average breakdown of where the money goes. For every dollar spent on lottery tickets: $0.62 goes to winnings, state and local taxes; $0.28 goes to education; $0.06 to retailers, and the remaining $0.04 goes to operations, like lottery staff.

“We're a very small portion of funding for education overall in the state,” Kilbane said.

But for this latest $1.5 billion dollar jackpot, once the winner is announced a whopping $420 million would go to the education fund, divvied up among the forty states that participate.

But how much really goes towards education? According to Toledo Public Schools treasurer Ryan Stechschulte, not as much as you might think.

“Yes, the lottery profits do go to the schools, however, that allows the state to use less sales tax and income tax to fund the school funding formula,” Stechschulte said.

That means the state basically just replaces other funds that would normally go to schools, like property taxes, with lotto funds.

So, this latest Powerball craze might help pad the state pockets, but it doesn’t mean there is any extra money going towards education.

“It does not mean we’ll receive extra funding,” Stechschulte said.

