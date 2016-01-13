Scoring legend Evan Rankin returns to the Walleye

Walleye scoring legend, Evan Rankin, one of the best ever to lace up the skates for the fish, is back with the team.

"It's about winning games and Toledo has built a lot of success over the last few months and I'm really excited to be back and add to it," Rankin said.

Rankin is a fan favorite, a legend on the ice here in Toledo, he's second all-time in the franchises mark for points, goals and assists.

"It's been thin for a few weeks now, so obviously a guy with his experience and caliber is a good boost for our team,” said Walleye Head Coach Derek Lalonde. "He does things right, he's a team first guy, brings a lot of energy."

"Best way to lead is on the ice and with what you do and how you carry yourself,” Rankin said. "When you're up there you may have a little more rest, but you're working extremely hard every shift, it's like a sprint and here it is very similar you just, you know, you got a lot more time to make plays and you might catch a tired line out there."

"That was my message to him; don't put pressure on yourself to come down and have to produce offense, keep playing the game right, do things right and things will come, offense will come,” Lalonde said.

So how do you take care of business while not knowing if you'll be here or there or for how long?

"Obviously I'm just really excited to be back here, regardless of it's here of the opportunity, whether it's here or in the AHL, it's about winning games to me at this point of my career. I've had a lot of fun doing it over the years and I'm glad to be back here for it," Rankin added.

Rankin and the Walleye are back in action Friday night at the Huntington Center, a 7:15 p.m. start.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.