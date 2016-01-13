Breaking down the State of the Union address

Analysts say President Obama used his last State of the Union address as a call to action - focusing on some of the hot topics affecting Americans across the country.

University of Toledo Political Science Professor David Davis said the President's comments on the economy can be considered accurate, despite opposite reaction from some of the Republican Presidential candidates.



"One of the points he's trying to make is we're doing very well on job creation," said Davis. "Historically, it's (the economy) not the absolute best, so I guess there's some validity. But we've got a lot of Republicans going out there saying how terrible things are, and that's just not factually accurate."



Davis also noted that the issue of job creation could resonate clearly with those in Northwest Ohio which is a traditionally industrial economy.



"Ohio has not been doing quite as well in the recovery; the recovery has not been as fast as some people had hoped," he said.



As far as the general tone of the speech, Davis believes the president was probably trying to steer away from what the usual States of the Union are like.



"Often, it's a list of what I'm going to do in the next year and what I'm going to send to Congress. He didn't do that for a couple reasons: one, it's his last year and another is Congress has not been very cooperative. He can send stuff to Congress, but Congress is not going to pass major laws," Davis said.



While the President spoke positively about the general state of the union, he didn't seem to have the same opinion about the current state of Washington. Davis concurred about the separation in politics.



"If you've got a lot of people making speeches about how divided we are, then we're divided," he said.



Also mentioned Tuesday evening was the fight against ISIS, which Davis said is of interest Americans across the nation.



"He was saying, if you think I'm easy on terrorists, look at what we've done with Al Qaeda," said Davis.



In Davis' opinion, what Americans may have taken away from the State of the Union would largely depend on political party.



"I think it rang true whether you're a Republican or a Democrat," he said. "If you're a Democrat, (then you said) 'hooray for our President!' If you're a Republican, you're saying he doesn't understand how horrible things are."



Regardless of personal opinions on the President or his address, as a professor, there is one highlight that Davis appreciated in the speech.



"He did say there's more money for college students!" he laughed.



President Obama will take his message to Nebraska and Louisiana in the upcoming week; the next visit to the Ohio/Michigan area will be at the Detroit Auto Show the following week.

