Hundreds buy Powerball tickets at Johnny's on the Spot in Oregon

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is a record breaker and hundreds have passed through the doors of one convenience store in Oregon to try their luck before the next drawing.

At $1.5 billion, the chances of winning are 1 in 292.2.

Johnny's on the Spot on Woodville Road sells more tickets than anywhere else in Lucas County.

Clerks could not estimate the number they sold on Wednesday but they can attest to the line that wrapped around the convenience store for Powerball tickets alone. In fact, they sold one million of them between 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. working two lottery ticket machines for optimum efficiency.

With this much business, it's not wonder why Johnny's on the Spot received a delivery of 10,000 rolls of ticket paper on Monday - nine times the average amount for any store.

Each ticket costs $2. Some people are in the habit of buying them; some are new to the game.

"You think you have the winning lottery numbers there, I hope. You got to play it to win it and I usually don't play, but you gotta' take a crack at it," said one customer, Keith Sims.

Sims said he only buys when the pot gets really big. But, for others, this is just another day with the exception of a longer line.

"I always get losers, but I'm picking them. So, maybe today will be my lucky day," said Louise Fisher. "I prayed last night and said, 'Give me the money'."

If you opt for a Quick Pick, the computer will generate the numbers for you. Although this way is more popular, people have their reasons for choosing on their own.

"If my wife's birthday comes up and I didn't pick it, that could be bad," Sims said.

Others have lucky charms that they carry with them or wear hoping to increase their chances. At Johnny's, one man walked in wearing a "lucky" hat.

But, by far the biggest driver of conversation is what people would do with the money.

Ray Montague, a customer said, "(I'd) buy a convertible. Then I would find a tax attorney."

Fred Thompson said, "(I'd) give it away I suppose... find a wife."

Another customer said, "I got a daughter and four granddaughters and, believe me, they could put a dent in it."

The store that sells the winning ticket also has much to gain - a $1,000 cash prize.

Here is the breakdown of where your $2 goes: 62 cents on every dollar goes to the jackpot, 28 cents go to an education fund, 6 cents to retailers and 4 cents goes to covering operating expenses.

Tickets will be sold at select locations until 10 p.m. Wednesday's drawing will be at 10:59 p.m.

